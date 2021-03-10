TORONTO -- Police say they are trying to identify three suspects after a 30-year-old man was shot at a home in Oshawa overnight.

Durham police were called to a home in the area of Simcoe Street North and Conlin Road West at around 12:35 a.m. for a shooting.

Officers arrived to find the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

In a news release, Durham police said they are looking for three suspects in the shooting. They said they are seeking help from the public to identify them, particularly from anyone who may have surveillance footage or dashcam footage taken in the area at the time of the shooting.

No suspect description is available so far, police said.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call police or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously.