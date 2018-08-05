

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Police are searching for three suspects after a man was severely injured in an assault near BMO Field on Saturday night.

Police say a man was in the area of Princes’ Boulevard and Ontario Drive at around 7:43 p.m. when he was approached by three unknown men.

The men, police allege, punched the victim and caused him to lose consciousness.

The man was later located by paramedics and taken to hospital for treatment.

Police say the victim suffered severe head injuries as a result of the assault.

Investigators are asking anyone who was in the area of BMO Field at the time of the assault to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.