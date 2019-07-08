

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Police are searching for three suspects accused of forcing a 40-year-old man into a vehicle in North York before demanding money and shooting him.

A black vehicle with three occupants was parked in the area of Church Avenue and Yonge Street with its hazard lights on between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Sunday.

A man, who was walking southbound on Yonge Street near Church Avenue, was forced into a rear passenger seat of the vehicle before it drove off.

According to investigators, the man was driven around for “a period of time” as the three suspects “demanded a large quantity of money.”

A male suspect in the front passenger seat of the vehicle allegedly threated the man with a weapon before shooting him, shattering the rear driver side window.

The victim was then let out of the vehicle in the area of Martin Ross Avenue and Alness Street while it was still moving.

Officers were then called to the area to investigate a shooting incident at around 9:30 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, they located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower body. He was then taken to a trauma centre in serious condition to be treated for his life-altering injuries, police said.

Three suspects are wanted in connection with this investigation, according to police.

The first suspect, who was allegedly driving the vehicle involved, has been described as a woman believed to be between 40 and 50 years old with a light complexion and was wearing prescription eyeglasses at the time.

The second suspect, who was allegedly in the front passenger seat at the time, has been described as a five-foot-10 to six-foot man between the ages of 25 and 30 with a dark complexion and cornrow hair. He was last seen wearing denim shorts.

The final suspect, allegedly in a rear passenger seat of the vehicle, has been described as a five-foot-nine man between the ages of 25 and 30 with a dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt and shorts.

The suspect vehicle has been described as a 2012-2015 black four-door Honda Civic with “heavily tinted windows.”

Anyone with further information regarding the investigation is asked to contact officers at 416-808-3300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).