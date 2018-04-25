

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Three suspects are in custody following a stabbing in Brampton late Tuesday night.

The incident occurred in the area of Hansen Road north and Queen Street East shortly before 10:30 p.m.

Peel paramedics say one male suffered serious injuries after being stabbed in the area and was taken to a trauma centre for treatment.

The age of the victim has not been released.

Police confirm three people have been arrested in connection with the incident.