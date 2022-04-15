Three suspects charged after man found dead inside downtown Toronto residence
Toronto police have arrested and charged three people with second-degree murder after a man was found dead inside his downtown Toronto residence earlier this week.
Police were called the area of Harbour and York streets just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday. When officers arrived on scene, police said they located a man deceased inside his residence.
He has been identified by police as Daniel Hoffman, 31, Toronto. He is the city’s 21st homicide victim this year.
His cause of death was not released by police.
Daniel Hoffman, 31, is seen in this undated photo. Hoffman was found dead inside his downtown Toronto residence on April 13, 2022, police say. (Toronto Police Service)
In a news release issued Friday, investigators said that, with the assistance of Niagara Regional Police, three suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident.
Adriana Desario, 20, of Oakville, Niki Kirimi, 18, of Toronto, and Dawson Aguilera Jimenez, 22, of Toronto, have all been charged with second-degree murder.
They appeared in a Toronto courtroom earlier today.
Police are concerned there may be other criminal investigations linked to the suspects under different names.
Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers.
