Three suspects barricaded inside west-end store have been arrested, police say

Three alleged robbers who were barricaded inside a pawnshop store in the city’s west end have been arrested without incident, Toronto police say.

Officers were initially called to the store near Queen Street West and Gladstone Avenue, east of Dufferin Street, at 5:18 p.m. for a robbery.

When they arrived, officers discovered that three suspects had been locked inside the store. “Whether by choice or by accident, we’re not sure yet,” Const. Rob Reid said.

Meanwhile, he added that the owners and customers of the store were able to leave safely.

The negotiators subsequently attended the scene to assist with the investigation.

Just before 9 p.m., police said the suspects had been apprehended without incident.

Roads in the area have since reopened.