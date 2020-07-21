TORONTO -- Three suspects are sought after a man was shot and seriously hurt in Toronto’s Lawrence Heights neighbourhood early on Tuesday morning.

Police say they were called to Bagot Court, west of Varna Drive, after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday for multiple reports of shots fired.

Insp. Chris Boddy said they arrived to find a male suffering from a gunshot wound.

“The male was treated at the scene and taken to local hospital,” Boddy said, adding the victim’s injuries are considered serious but not life-threatening.

He said three suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction.

A police canine unit was brought in to attempt to locate them.

Officers were seen guarding evidence markers on a sidewalk.

Boddy said anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 416-808-3200.