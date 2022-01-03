Emergency crews are responding to a shooting in Etobicoke Monday night that left three people with serious injuries, police say.

It happened in the area of Thirtieth Street and Lake Shore Boulevard West just after 9 p.m.

Police said they located three victims on scene suffering from gunshot wounds. Their injuries appear to be serious.

The genders and ages of the three victims was not disclosed.

As many as 24 police vehicles are on scene responding to the incident, police told CP24. Road closures in the area should be expected as an investigation gets underway.

No suspect information has been released by police.