Three seriously injured following crash on Gardiner Expressway in Etobicoke

Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash on the Gardiner Expressway in Etobicoke that left three people seriously injured.

It happened at Grand Avenue, just west of Park Lawn Road, at approximately 11:28 a.m.

Toronto paramedics at the scene told CP24 that three patients were transported to hospital following the crash.

Those injured include a male and a female who sustained serious injuries. Both are considered to be in stable condition at this time.

The age and gender of the third injured party was not released and their condition is listed as serious.

It’s unclear what caused the crash and police are advising drivers in the area to consider alternate routes as an investigation gets underway.