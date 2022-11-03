Hold and secure orders lifted at three Scarborough schools after armed person in crisis apprehended

Hold and secure orders have been lifted at three Scarborough schools following reports of a person in crisis armed with knives in a home nearby.

The affected schools included Our Lady of Grace Catholic School, 121 Brimwood Blvd., and Brimwood Boulevard Junior Public School at 151 Brimwood Blvd. Albert Campbell Collegiate Institute at 1550 Sandhurst Cir. was also been placed under hold and secure.

According to Toronto police, the individual in question was “contained inside a home.”

In a tweet posted at 10:38 a.m. Thursday, Toronto police said a male was "safely apprehended" after speaking with an Emergency Task Force crisis communicator.

Toronto paramedics and fire also both attended the scene, which was located west of McCowan Road between Finch and McNicoll avenues.

Roads in that immediate area were temporarily closed, but have since reopened.