Three Black Lives Matter protesters accused of dousing statues of racist Confederation-era politicians in paint were released from custody early on Sunday morning, as accusations swirled over whether their Charter rights were infringed upon while they were detained.

A group of 40 or so demonstrators gathered around a statue of Egerton Ryerson on the Ryerson University campus Saturday, and later around a statue of John A. Macdonald at Queen’s Park.

Both were doused in a coat of pink paint.

Ryerson is widely considered the architect of Canada’s residential school system, which for more than a century kept Indigenous children from their families and subjected them to systematic abuse, disease and hunger.

Macdonald, Canada’s founding prime minister, once boasted openly in the House of Commons of denying Indigenous territories food so that they would cave in negotiations with the federal government.

A group of the protesters were later arrested by Toronto police and three of them were charged with mischief and conspiracy to commit a summary offence.

Hours later, the three accused had not yet been released, prompting a large crowd to gather outside Toronto police 52 Division demanding they be let out.

A lawyer for one of the three, Saron Gebresellassi, said she had been denied access to her client several times, accusing police of making a political show out of the arrests, on charges which are relatively minor.

She also said police blocked the delivery of medication to one of the detainees, but police said medication was brought in to the station by the detainee’s family.

Coun. Josh Matlow joined the crowd outside the division and said he witnessed police block Gebresellassi from entering to be with her client several times.

Police Chief Mark Saunders said the release of the three hinged on whether they signed forms promising to appear in court at a later date, which he said they had refused to do so on Saturday evening.

Gebresellassi said the suggestion everything hinged on signing promise to appear forms was a lie.