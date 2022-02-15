Three people have been transported to hospital following a stabbing in Toronto’s Stockyards District.

Toronto police said around 7 p.m. that they were responding to the area of Weston Road and St. Clair Avenue West for a stabbing.

Two people were subsequently transported to a trauma centre in serious condition while another was taken to a local hospital, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

There is no information so far about the motive or possible suspects.