Advertisement
Three people transported to hospital after stabbing in Stockyards District
Published Tuesday, February 15, 2022 7:45PM EST
Police tape is pictured in this file photo.
Share:
Three people have been transported to hospital following a stabbing in Toronto’s Stockyards District.
Toronto police said around 7 p.m. that they were responding to the area of Weston Road and St. Clair Avenue West for a stabbing.
Two people were subsequently transported to a trauma centre in serious condition while another was taken to a local hospital, Toronto Paramedic Services said.
There is no information so far about the motive or possible suspects.