Three people taken to hospital after vehicle collides with TTC bus in Scarborough

Three people were transported to hospital after a TTC bus collided with another vehicle in Scarborough on Christmas Eve.

The collision happened at around 5:30 p.m. on Sheppard Avenue East at Heavenview Road, west of Markham Road.

Toronto Police said the driver from the second vehicle was transported to hospital. He sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

Police said that several passengers from the bus sustained injuries. Two people were taken to hospital with minor injuries, police said.

Images from the scene showed a small sedan with extensive front-end damage, still lodged in the front of the bus.

The westbound lanes of Sheppard Avenue are currently closed between Markham and Heavenview roads as police investigate the collision.

The incident comes just a day after another TTC bus was involved in a collision on Parkside Drive in the Roncesvalles area, leaving one person, seriously injured.