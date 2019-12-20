Three people taken to hospital after two-vehicle collision in Mississauga
Published Friday, December 20, 2019 5:42PM EST Last Updated Friday, December 20, 2019 6:10PM EST
TORONTO -- Three people were transported to the hospital, including a 15-year-old pedestrian, after a two-vehicle collision in Mississauga Friday afternoon.
Officers said the call came in around 2:15 p.m. near North Sheridan Way and Erin Mills Parkway.
The pedestrian was taken to a trauma centre with serious, but stable injuries, police said.
A driver of one of the vehicles was also transported to a hospital for treatment as well as one other person.
Police said that the intersection is closed as a result of the collision.