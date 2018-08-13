

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





The search is on for suspects after three people were shot outside a plaza in the city’s Downsview neighbourhood early Monday morning.

The shooting took place in the parking lot of a plaza near Jane Street and Wilson Avenue at around 1 a.m.

Police say that two adult males were both located at the scene with gunshot wounds. They say that an adult female who was also shot later took herself to hospital.

Meanwhile, a fourth victim was treated for some sort of road rash that resulted from the shooting, according to police.

All three victims with gunshot wounds have non-life threatening injuries.

No information has been released about potential suspects at this point.

Police say that their investigation remains ongoing.