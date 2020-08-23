Advertisement
Three people stabbed inside Brampton residence, suspect in custody
Published Sunday, August 23, 2020 3:21PM EDT Last Updated Sunday, August 23, 2020 3:57PM EDT
Peel police are investigating a triple stabbing in Brampton.
TORONTO -- A suspect is in custody after three people were stabbed inside a Brampton residence on Sunday afternoon.
The incident took place in the area of Steeles Avenue and Tait Bouelevard. Peel Regional Police say the call came in just after 2:30 p.m.
Police say that the injuries sustained by the victims are considered to be minor and non-life-threatening.
The relationship between the victims and the suspect is unknown at this time, police said.