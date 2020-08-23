TORONTO -- A suspect is in custody after three people were stabbed inside a Brampton residence on Sunday afternoon.

The incident took place in the area of Steeles Avenue and Tait Bouelevard. Peel Regional Police say the call came in just after 2:30 p.m.

Police say that the injuries sustained by the victims are considered to be minor and non-life-threatening.

The relationship between the victims and the suspect is unknown at this time, police said.