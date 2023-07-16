Three people seriously injured in daylight shooting in east Toronto

Three people have been seriously injured following a shooting in east Toronto on Sunday afternoon.

Toronto police say that at around 3 p.m., officers responded to the Morningside Avenue and Danzig Street area in Scarborough for a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, they located three victims. All three were transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police and EMS.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are unclear, however one suspect has been taken into custody, police say.

The shooting appears to have happened outside a housing complex in the area. A resident told CP24 that when they were returning home from walking their dog, they heard gunfire and saw children running out from behind the complex where they had been playing.

More than a dozen police vehicles are at the scene, and there remains a significant police presence in the area, including a number of heavily-armed officers and members of the canine unit.

Police say their investigation into the shooting is ongoing.