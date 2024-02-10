TORONTO
Toronto

    • Three people sent to hospital following collision in Scarborough

    An ambulance is seen in this file photo.
    Three people have been hospitalized following a fiery collision in Scarborough Saturday night.

    Emergency crews were called to the Morningside Avenue and McLevin Avenue area, north of Sheppard Avenue East, just after 7 p.m. for a collision involving two vehicles.

    Police say one of the vehicles caught fire as a result.

    One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries while two others suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

    The cause of the collision is unknown.

