Three people sent to hospital following collision in Scarborough

Three people have been hospitalized following a fiery collision in Scarborough Saturday night.

Emergency crews were called to the Morningside Avenue and McLevin Avenue area, north of Sheppard Avenue East, just after 7 p.m. for a collision involving two vehicles.

Police say one of the vehicles caught fire as a result.

One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries while two others suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

The cause of the collision is unknown.