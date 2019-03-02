Three people rushed to trauma centre after Oakville crash
A vehicle involved in a collision near North Service Road and Eight Line on Saturday morning is shown. (Andrew Collins)
Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, March 2, 2019 7:03AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, March 2, 2019 7:06AM EST
All Fort Erie-bound lanes on the Queen Elizabeth Way have been blocked at Trafalgar Road in Oakville following a single-vehicle crash.
Police say that the collision happened near North Service Road and Eight Line just before 5 a.m., however footage from the scene suggests that the vehicle actually went through a fence along the service road and ended up on the QEW.
Three people were taken to a trauma centre as a result of the crash, police say.
It is not known how severe their injuries are.