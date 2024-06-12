Three people rushed to hospital after Scarborough crash

Three people were transported to hospital following a two-vehicle collision in Scarborough late Tuesday night.

It happened near Midland Avenue and Prudential Drive shortly before midnight, police said.

Paramedics told CP24 that five patients were assessed on scene and two people, a 25-year-old man and 25-year-old woman, were sent to a Toronto-area trauma centre for treatment. Their injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening. A third patient, a man in his 30s, was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

According to an officer with the Toronto Police Service’s traffic services division, driver error led to the crash but no charges have been laid in the collision.