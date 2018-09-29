

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Three people sustained injuries after a car slammed into the side of a TTC bus in Etobicoke early Saturday morning.

It happened at around 1 a.m. on Islington Avenue near Cordova Avenue, which is just north of Bloor Street.

Reports from the scene indicate that the car was travelling northbound when it made an illegal left turn, slamming into the southbound TTC bus in the process.

The impact of the collision caused the front window of the bus to be blown out.

Police say that three people were injured, though the nature of their injuries is not immediately clear.

All three injured parties were conscious and breathing at the scene, according to police.