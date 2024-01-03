Three people injured after stolen vehicle involved in collision in Hamilton

Three people were taken to hospital after a collision involving a stolen vehicle in Hamilton on Wednesday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said that the stolen vehicle was headed southbound on Upper James Street when it collided with a northbound vehicle that was making a left hand turn onto Highway 6.

Schmidt said that the driver in the turning vehicle sustained “relatively minor injuries” but was taken to hospital for treatment.

He said that two female passengers in the stolen vehicle were also taken to hospital, one with minor injuries and the other with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

“The driver of that stolen vehicle was not injured. He was arrested and is now facing charges for possession of stolen property. Another female passenger was also arrested for warrants that were outstanding,” Schmidt said in a video update posted to social media.

Schmidt said that the highway has since reopened to traffic.

The investigation into the collision remains ongoing, he said.