TORONTO -- York police say they are looking for people who may have witnessed a serious collision in Richmond Hill Sunday morning.

Police said they were called about a two-vehicle collision shortly before 11 a.m. near the intersection of Avenue Road and Carville Road.

Officers said a white Hyundai and a yellow Toyota were involved in the crash.

We are asking anyone who witnessed a collision that occurred at Carville Rd / Avenue Rd, Richmond Hill, shortly before 11am today that involved a white Hyundai and a Yellow Toyota to please call 866-876-5423 x7200 or email 2330@yrp.ca. — York Regional Police (@YRP) December 22, 2019

A driver and passenger inside the yellow vehicle were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the white car was also taken hospital with injuries, police said.

Investigators said they believe other vehicle were in the area at the time of the crash, but left without speaking to police.

Officers are now asking anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact police.