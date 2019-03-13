Three people injured after Koreatown collision
Emergency crews attend the scene of a collision near Bloor Street West and Manning Avenue on March 13, 2019. (CP24 / Kayla Williams)
Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, March 13, 2019 7:25PM EDT
Three people have been taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle collision in Koreatown on Wednesday evening.
The incident happened near Bloor Street West and Manning Avenue around 6 p.m.
Toronto police said two vehicles and two pedestrians were involved in the crash.
From the scene, one person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and two others were taken with minor injuries, paramedics said.
Roads have been blocked off in the area as an investigation into the cause of the collision is conducted.