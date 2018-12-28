

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Three people, including two pedestrians, were taken to the hospital after a collision in Scarborough Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Eglinton Avenue and Danforth Road around 4 p.m.

Two male pedestrians believed to be in their 20s were found suffering from injuries. Police said that officers found one victim unconscious at the scene.

One of the pedestrians was originally rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, but police later said that his condition was no longer considered life-threatening.

The other victim was found suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Police also said that a woman, who was inside a separate vehicle at the time of the collision, was taken to a local hospital.

Const. David Hopkinson said there were unconfirmed reports that one of the drivers involved in the collision fled the scene, but police later said that all vehicles involved in the incident were accounted for.

Roads in the area were closed while police investigate the incident.