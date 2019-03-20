

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A man, woman, and toddler were taken to hospital this morning to be treated for smoke inhalation after a fire in Mississauga.

The fire broke out at a building on Mississauga Road, between Lakeshore Boulevard and High Street, at around 4 a.m.

Speaking to CP24 on Wednesday morning, Mississauga Fire Platoon Chief Luigi Davoli said when crews arrived at the scene they located a female hanging out of a second-story window above a cake shop.

The female was rescued by firefighters and two others were able to escape the building without assistance.

All three occupants–a man, woman, and three-year-old child– were taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor smoke inhalation.

Fire crews made an interior attack to contain the two-alarm blaze to one unit in the building.

At the height of the blaze, nine fire trucks, three command officers, and one support vehicle were on scene.

A fire investigator is currently on scene to determine cause and origin.

“Right now from first reports that we had is that it was in the closet but that has not been determined yet,” Davoli said.