Three people in hospital after stabbing in Toronto's east end
Published Sunday, December 20, 2020 1:55PM EST
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
TORONTO -- Three people are in hospital following a stabbing in the city’s east end, Toronto police say.
It happened near Jones and Boultbee avenues on Sunday afternoon.
According to investigators, two females and one male sustained stab wounds and were transported to hospital for treatment.
Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Police say there are no outstanding suspects.