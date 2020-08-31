TORONTO -- Three males have been injured by gunfire and at least two of them are in life-threatening condition after multiple shots rang out in Brampton Monday afternoon.

Peel Regional Police said they received a call about gunshots in the area of Bovaird Drive and Chinguacousy Road at around 3:44 p.m.

Officers located one victim suffering from gunshot wounds in that area.

Another victim, a male, was found in the area of Hurontario Street and Steeles Avenue. He was transported to hospital by paramedics.

Peel Regional Paramedic services said one patient was taken to a local hospital in serious to life-threatening condition, while another patient was transported to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

The third victim walked into Brampton Civic Hospital and there were no details about the extent of his injuries, police said.

There is currently no suspect information or details about what led to the shooting.



