

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





Three people are in hospital – one of them in critical condition – following a collision in Brampton.

It happened at a rail crossing near Chinguacousy Road and Queen Street at around 9:45 p.m.

Peel police said two vehicles were involved in the collision. One of them struck a barrier at the rail crossing and flipped over.

That vehicle sustained heavy damage and the driver had to be extricated by firefighters before being rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition.

Two occupants form the other vehicle were taken to hospital in stable condition, Peel police said.

It’s not yet clear what caused the collision. The Peel police major collision bureau is investigating the crash.

All traffic has been shut down in the area as police investigate.