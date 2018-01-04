Three people dead after two-vehicle crash in Pickering
Police and emergency services at the scene of a triple fatal crash in Pickering on Jan. 4, 2018.
Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, January 4, 2018 2:15PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, January 4, 2018 2:28PM EST
Three people are dead after two vehicles collided in Pickering this afternoon, Ontario Provincial Police confirm.
Police were called to the scene of the crash on Highway 7 between Sideline 26 and Sideline 28, near North Road, at around 12:10 p.m.
One person was transported to Sunnybrook Hospital via Ornge Air Ambulance. The extent of their injuries is not known.
Three others have been pronounced dead.
Police have closed Highway 7 between Brock Road and York Durham Line while traffic services investigate. They are urging motorists to avoid the area in the meantime.
