

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Three people are dead after two vehicles collided in Pickering this afternoon, Ontario Provincial Police confirm.

Police were called to the scene of the crash on Highway 7 between Sideline 26 and Sideline 28, near North Road, at around 12:10 p.m.

One person was transported to Sunnybrook Hospital via Ornge Air Ambulance. The extent of their injuries is not known.

Three others have been pronounced dead.

Police have closed Highway 7 between Brock Road and York Durham Line while traffic services investigate. They are urging motorists to avoid the area in the meantime.

More to come…