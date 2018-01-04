Three people are dead after two vehicles collided in Pickering this afternoon, Ontario Provincial Police confirm.

Police were called to the scene of the crash on Highway 7 between Sideline 26 and Sideline 28, near North Road, at around 12:10 p.m.

One person was transported to Sunnybrook Hospital via Ornge Air Ambulance. The extent of their injuries is not known.

Three others have been pronounced dead.

Police have closed Highway 7 between Brock Road and York Durham Line while traffic services investigate. They are urging motorists to avoid the area in the meantime.

More to come…