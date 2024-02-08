Three people dead after single-vehicle crash in Brampton

Three people are dead following a violent single-vehicle collision in Brampton overnight.

It happened on Bovaird Drive, east of Chinguacousy Road, at around 1:30 a.m.

Three adults who were travelling in the vehicle were found at the scene of the crash. First responders tried to revive them, but all three were pronounced dead at the scene, Peel police said.

Paramedics said it appeared the vehicle was involved in a high-speed impact.

It's not yet clear what caused the collision.

Bovaird Drive is expected to remain closed from Chinguacousy Road to Marrotta Avenue for several hours into the morning rush as police investigate the deadly collision. Drivers are being advised to use alternate routes.