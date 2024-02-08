TORONTO
Toronto

Three people dead after single-vehicle crash in Brampton

Emergency vehicles are pictured at the scene of a deadly triple fatal collision at Bovaird Drive, east of Chinguacousy Road, in Brampton Thursday, February 8, 2024. (Mike Nguyen /CP24) Emergency vehicles are pictured at the scene of a deadly triple fatal collision at Bovaird Drive, east of Chinguacousy Road, in Brampton Thursday, February 8, 2024. (Mike Nguyen /CP24)
Share

Three people are dead following a violent single-vehicle collision in Brampton overnight.

It happened on Bovaird Drive, east of Chinguacousy Road, at around 1:30 a.m.

Three adults who were travelling in the vehicle were found at the scene of the crash. First responders tried to revive them, but all three were pronounced dead at the scene, Peel police said.

Paramedics said it appeared the vehicle was involved in a high-speed impact.

It's not yet clear what caused the collision.

Bovaird Drive is expected to remain closed  from Chinguacousy Road to Marrotta Avenue for several hours into the morning rush as police investigate the deadly collision. Drivers are being advised to use alternate routes.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News