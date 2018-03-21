

The Canadian Press





Hamilton police say three people were charged with stunt driving on the same road in three days.

They say the incidents took place between Monday and Wednesday.

At about 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, a man was clocked travelling at 126 kilometres per hour in a 60 zone.

The 39-year-old from Canfield, Ont., was charged with stunt driving, speeding and other violations of the Highway Traffic Act.

The previous day, police allege a 20-year-old man from Cayuga, Ont., was spotted driving at 117 km/h on the same stretch of road, and he's been charged with stunt driving and driving with an open container of alcohol.

On Monday, police say they arrested a 38-year-old man from Glanbrook, Ont., at the same location and charged him with stunt driving and alcohol related offences.