TORONTO -- Three people have been charged and more than $400,000 worth of illegal drugs have been seized after a search warrant was executed in Toronto.

York Regional Police said they began an investigation in January after receiving a tip about a person who was allegedly trafficking ketamine.

Police said that as a result of the investigation, they identified three people who were suspected of possessing ketamine, MDMA and cannabis for the purpose of trafficking or distribution.

A search warrant was executed at a property in Toronto and police said a large quantity of drugs were seized, including 4.5 kilograms of ketamine, MDMA pills and 2.3 kilograms of cannabis.

Three Toronto residents are now facing a number of drug charges.

Yang Wei, 19, has been charged with five counts of trafficking schedule 1 substance, four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and possession for the purpose of distribution under the Cannabis Act.

Feiyu Liang, 26, has been charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession for the purpose of distribution under the Cannabis Act.

Shu han Yang, 19, has been charged with trafficking schedule 1 substance, two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and possession for the purpose of distribution under the Cannabis Act.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7817 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-8000-222-TIPS.