Three people attacked in random stabbings in Toronto's west end

Two people are in hospital with serious injuries following three random stabbings, Toronto police said on Saturday morning.

Police said they received the call for a stabbing at approximately 12:30 a.m., near the intersection of Runnymede Road and Annette Street in Toronto’s west end.

A man allegedly attacked three random people with an “edged weapon,” police said, resulting in serious, non-life-threatening injuries for two of them.

Officers located and arrested a 30-year-old man.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to contact Toronto police.