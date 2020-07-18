TORONTO -- Toronto police have arrested three people following a Black Lives Matter protest in downtown Toronto that left several statues defaced.

The demonstration began at Ryerson University near Dundas and Gerrard streets at 9:30 a.m. where organizers provided comment on the recent push by protesters to defund the police.

At the scene, messages could be seen spray painted on the sidewalk that read “defund, disarm, dismantle, abolish."

As well, the statue of Egerton Ryerson, the school’s namesake, appears to have been splashed with bright pink paint and a sign that reads “tear down monuments that represent slavery, colonialism and violence.”

Ryerson is widely regarded as the architect of the residential school system, which saw Indigenous children being taken from their homes and brought to government-funded religious school over the program’s 150-year history. It’s estimated that 150,000 Indigenous children spent time in a residential school where some 6,000 children are believed to have died.

From there, protesters moved to Queen’s Park, where the statue of Canada’s First Prime Minister John A. MacDonald was also painted pink as well as a statue of King Edward VII.

In a news release issued by Black Lives Matter - Toronto, the group says that the statues were "artistically disrupted" in "support of demands to defund the police, invest in communities and create emergency safety services that do not harm Black and Indigenous people."

Toronto police say they arrived on scene to ensure public safety and assist with with the peaceful protest, which organizers dispute.

Liars. The police didn't assist anything. We had our own safety team that had to deescalate you. And you still arrested *three people who were just sitting in a van after you tried-- and failed -- to kettle everyone #DefundThePolice #FreeThemNow https://t.co/oHYTx9Q57e — Black Lives Matter — Toronto (@BLM_TO) July 18, 2020

Shortly after, police said that a “large group” of people was detained resulting in the arrest of three people.

Police said that the rest of the group was released.

Demonstrators then made their way to 52 Division near Dundas Street West and University Avenue to protest the arrests.

“These protesters were actually out here protesting police violence. Ironically enough, they were out here putting their bodies on the line protesting the very violence and the very violent institution that we are in front of right now,” one man said in a video posted to Twitter and retweeted by protest organizer Syrus Marcus Ware.

“Our friends are inside, we have no answers about what they’re being charged with or when they will be released,” he added. “We’re being given nothing whatsoever and this is a shame.”

Saron Gebresellassi is a lawyer representing one of the people in custody and described the arrests as a "disappointing turn of events."

"It did not have to be this way and I am looking forward to the release of all the arrestees," she said.

Protest organizers allege that those in custody are being denied legal representation.Police have not said if the three people arrested are facing charges.