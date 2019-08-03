Three pedestrians struck by car downtown
Police tape is seen in this file photo.
Sean Davidson , CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, August 3, 2019 3:31PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, August 3, 2019 3:56PM EDT
Three pedestrians have been struck by a car downtown, police say.
Authorities were called to the King Street West and Bay Street area around 3 p.m. after a vehicle struck the pedestrians and then crashed into a pole.
The driver of the vehicle, as well as the three pedestrians, are conscious and breathing.
King Street West is blocked from University to Bay Street, police say.
More to come.