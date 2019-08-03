

Sean Davidson , CTV News Toronto





Three pedestrians have been struck by a car downtown, police say.

Authorities were called to the King Street West and Bay Street area around 3 p.m. after a vehicle struck the pedestrians and then crashed into a pole.

The driver of the vehicle, as well as the three pedestrians, are conscious and breathing.

King Street West is blocked from University to Bay Street, police say.

Collision: King St W/ Bay St

- 3 pedestrians struck in the area, consc/breathing

- veh struck the pedestrians then a pole

- driver consc/breathing

- closures: King St w blocked from University to Bay St

- Police on scene#GO14644189@TPS52Div

^ka — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 3, 2019

More to come.