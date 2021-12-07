At least three people were taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by vehicles in separate incidents around he GTA over a short span of time Tuesday evening.

The latest incident occurred near Bathurst and Ulster streets in the Palmerston area downtown.

At around 7:30 p.m., Toronto police said they were assisting paramedics with an emergency run after a pedestrian was struck.

Toronto Paramedic Services said a teenage girl was taken to hospital with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries.

Bathurst Street has been closed between Harbord and College streets as police investigate.

Shortly before 7 p.m., Toronto police said they were responding to the intersection of Lansdowne Avenue and Dundas Street West for another incident in Toronto’s Little Portugal.

Police said a female pedestrian had sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital by Toronto Paramedic Services.

All westbound lanes of Dundas Street West were closed at St Clarens Avenue as police investigated, but have since reopened.

Also just before 7 p.m., Peel Regional Police said they were responding after a male pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at Airport and Coventry roads in Brampton.

Peel Regional Paramedic Services said they transported an adult male to a trauma centre in serious condition.

Few details have been released so far about the exact circumstances around each incident.