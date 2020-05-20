TORONTO -- There were at least three shootings over the course of an hour late Tuesday night, including one that sent two youths to hospital.

The first shooting happened at around 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday outside a housing complex on Grandravine Drive.

Police says that officers who arrived on scene located two boys with non-life threatening injuries in the parking lot behind the complex.

Multiple shell casings were also found on the roadway.

About 30 minutes later police received another shots fired call, this time in the Don Valley Parkway and Eglinton Avenue area.

Police say that they located a vehicle with bullet holes at the scene, though no injured parties were found.

At around 11:30 p.m., police were then called to the Kennedy Road and Eglinton Avenue for the third shooting of the night.

Police say that a male victim was located at that scene with a gunshot wound and taken to hospital in non-life threatening condition. The victim is not cooperating with the investigation, police say.

Meanwhile, at around midnight an individual walked into Sunnybrook Hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. At this point it is unclear whether he was shot in one of the earlier incidents or whether his injuries may be related to another shooting.

No arrests have been made in connection with any of the shootings at this point.