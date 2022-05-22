Three of Ontario's four main parties say they favour electoral reform
Three of Ontario's four main parties are promising to change the province's electoral system, a lofty goal some political science experts say may not come to pass.
The NDP and Greens favour forms of proportional representation, while Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca has pledged to step down if his party forms government but doesn't bring in a preferential ballot system after a year.
Only Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford has remained silent on the issue, though he's indicated that he's not inclined to overhaul the electoral system.
"We need politicians and leaders to figure out how to collaborate more, to work across party lines, instead of being stuck in the old way of doing things," Del Duca said at a campaign stop in Thunder Bay, Ont., on Sunday. "Doug Ford might want us to be stuck back there and trying to drag people backwards, but we want to make sure that our political system -- our democracy, how we choose our parties and our leaders -- is keeping pace with the time."
But Cristine de Clercy, an associate professor of political science at Western University, said that while electoral reform is a popular topic on the campaign trail, it's easier to talk about change than actually enact it.
"If we look at the history of electoral reform across the last 20 years in Canada at the provincial level, the evidence is not positive for the likelihood that we will achieve electoral reform even within the next 20 years," she said.
British Columbia has held several referenda on the issue, but de Clercy noted proposals for change have not borne fruit.
The federal Liberal government, too, has promised electoral reform and failed to deliver.
Justin Trudeau ran on the pledge in 2015, saying that the federal election held that year would be the last to use the first-past-the-post method, a pledge he would ultimately renege on.
Under the system, voters pick one candidate in their riding and the person with the most votes wins. The successful candidate doesn't need to win a majority of votes to take the riding.
Ford's campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment on electoral reform, but de Clercy said there are good reasons to stick with the first-past-the-post system.
"Ontario has a competitive multiparty system," she said. "If we brought in electoral reform that looked much more like pure proportional representation it would be very unlikely that we would have any majority governments going forward. So we would be perpetually in a state of minority government, which is inherently unstable because at any point the coalitions can crumble and we're back to the polls."
She said it also makes sense for Ford to hesitate on electoral reform given the nature of his party.
"The Conservative Party ideologically tends to be the party of tradition in Canadian politics," she noted.
The three other parties have said the current system just doesn't pass muster.
Andrea Horwath's NDP are in favour of a mixed member proportional voting system, which tries to lend some of the stability of the first-past-the-post system to a fully proportional government.
Under the NDP's proposed system, some legislators would be elected in local districts and others would be elected for the whole province from party lists.
The system was designed by the Ontario Citizens' Assembly on Electoral Reform, which a previous Liberal government established in 2006.
"It's the people of Ontario really, in the constituency assembly, that recommended the mixed member proportional system, and that's why we embraced it," Horwath said Saturday.
But when the proposal was brought to a referendum in the 2007 election, the province voted against it.
The Green Party, meanwhile, prefers a fully proportional system but suggests in its platform that it would create a "diverse, randomly selected" citizens assembly, this time with a mandate to create binding recommendations.
Tim Abray, a teaching fellow and PhD candidate in political studies at Queen's University, said the proportional system tends to be popular because it allows people to feel like their vote really counts.
"Proportional systems, there is no question. They do a much better job of representing the breadth and diversity of vote choices across the jurisdiction," he said.
He's also hesitant to buy into the idea that proportional systems lead to unstable governments, saying instead that they lead to more compromise.
"The system forces elected representatives into conversation with one another to broker solutions, rather than using the bully pulpit of majority governments to just push through whatever agenda the governing party chooses to put in place," Abray said.
But still, he's not confident that Ontario's system will really change. Polls suggest the Progressive Conservatives are in the lead, and if the NDP manage to eke out a win, it's unlikely they'd get the majority they need to adopt a proportional system.
As for the Liberals, Abray said, he doesn't see their proposal of a ranked ballot as true reform because it doesn't change how people are represented in government.
With that system, voters mark their first, second and subsequent choices. If no candidate wins more than 50 per cent of the vote, the contender with the fewest votes is dropped from the ballot and their supporters' second choices are counted. That continues until one candidate emerges with a majority.
"It's pretty much identical to first-past-the-post in that it will continue to elect people who do not have the backing of the majority of the people within their jurisdiction," Abray said.
All three left-leaning parties have said they would bring back the option for municipalities to use ranked ballots -- the same system the Liberals favour provincewide.
It was an option for municipalities for the first time in 2018, but no longer.
Ford's Progressive Conservatives scrapped the possibility in 2020 in a move Horwath described as "ham-fisted."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 22, 2022.
-with files from Jessica Smith in Thunder Bay, Ont., and Maan Alhmidi in Toronto
Toronto Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ont. and Que. scramble to recover from thunderstorm that left at least 8 dead
Clean-up efforts are underway after a massive thunderstorm on Saturday left a trail of destruction in Southern Ontario and Quebec.
How concerned should we be about monkeypox?
Global health officials have sounded the alarm over rising cases in Europe and elsewhere of monkeypox, a type of viral infection more common to west and central Africa. Here's what we know about the current outbreak and the relative risk.
43 CP Rail cars carrying potash derail east of Fort Macleod, Alta.
Clean up is underway after 43 CP Rail train cars carrying potash left the track Sunday morning east of Fort Macleod, Alta.
BREAKING | 8 people dead after storm rips through Ontario; tens of thousands without power
The death count related to a destructive storm that ripped through much of southern Ontario continues to rise
WATCH LIVE AT 4 PM | Tens of thousands without power after severe storm hits Ottawa
Hydro Ottawa says it will take several days to restore power and clean up after a severe storm damaged hydro poles and wires on Saturday.
Huawei 5G ban delay wasn't tied to efforts to free Spavor and Kovrig, Mendicino says
Canada's Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino insists the once unknown fate of Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig was not why the government delayed its decision to ban Huawei technologies from Canada's 5G network.
Justice Mahmud Jamal reflects on his first year on the Supreme Court bench in new special interview
Ahead of his one-year anniversary on the Supreme Court of Canada this July, Mahmud Jamal spoke with CTV National News National Affairs Correspondent Omar Sachedina to reflect on his past year on the bench.
Indigenous Manitoba man risks his life to bring humanitarian aid to Ukraine
Kim Sigurdson, a Métis philanthropist from Manitoba, travelled to Ukraine in early May on his own dime to bring support to displaced Ukrainians.
Taliban enforcing face-cover order for female TV anchors
Afghanistan's Taliban rulers on Sunday began enforcing an order requiring all female TV news anchors in the country to cover their faces while on-air. The move is part of a hard-line shift drawing condemnation from rights activists.
Montreal
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Tornado watches in effect in several Quebec regions
In the wake of the major wind and thunderstorms that battered Quebec and Ontario on Saturday night, a tornado watch has been issued in the province's Eastern Townships and other regions.
-
Around 400,000 homes still without power in Quebec due to severe thunderstorms
Powerful thunderstorms hit Quebec late Saturday afternoon and evening. In all, Hydro-Québec reported 1,237 outages affecting 468,837 homes across the province.
-
Ont. and Que. scramble to recover from thunderstorm that left at least 8 dead
Clean-up efforts are underway after a massive thunderstorm on Saturday left a trail of destruction in Southern Ontario and Quebec.
London
-
Multiple power outages in London after fierce thunderstorm tears through southern Ontario
Many people in London, Ont. are still cleaning up debris while 2,500 remain without power Sunday morning after a powerful severe thunderstorm rolled through southern Ontario Saturday.
-
'It was scary': severe thunderstorm wreaks havoc in southwestern Ontario
A short but powerful thunderstorm came through southwestern Ontario Saturday, killing several people and injuring others.
-
Ontario reports two more COVID-19 deaths
Ontario health officials say another two people have died after contracting COVID-19.
Kitchener
-
City of Kitchener launches cleanup plan following weekend storm
The City of Kitchener says it's planning additional clean up of storm debris on impacted streets following Saturday's severe storm that rolled through Southern Ontario.
-
Police investigating fatal crash in Cambridge: WRPS
A man is dead after a fatal single vehicle crash in Cambridge, according to police.
-
Heavy storm hammers Waterloo Region, some residents without power
A severe thunderstorm caused extensive damage, fallen trees, downed hydro lines and power outages across Southern Ontario on Saturday.
Northern Ontario
-
Thunderstorms kill at least 5, knock out power in parts of Ont., Que.
As the May long weekend kicked off, a massive thunderstorm in southern Ontario and Quebec brought strong wind gusts that knocked down trees, took out power and left at least five people dead.
-
WATCH LIVE AT 4 PM
WATCH LIVE AT 4 PM | Tens of thousands without power after severe storm hits Ottawa
Hydro Ottawa says it will take several days to restore power and clean up after a severe storm damaged hydro poles and wires on Saturday.
-
Three dead, more than 350K without power after powerful storm rips through Ontario
Three people are dead and more than 350,000 are without power after an intense thunderstorm pummeled southern Ontario Saturday afternoon.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE AT 4 PM
WATCH LIVE AT 4 PM | Tens of thousands without power after severe storm hits Ottawa
Hydro Ottawa says it will take several days to restore power and clean up after a severe storm damaged hydro poles and wires on Saturday.
-
'We've got a lot of damage': Ottawa residents begin cleaning up after storm damages homes, church
The city of Ottawa says there have been multiple reports of damaged property and fallen trees following Saturday's storm, "particularly in the Navan, Stittsville, Merivale and Hunt Club area."
-
In pictures: May 21 storm in Ottawa
Photos and videos show the extent of the damage in Ottawa and the region after a powerful storm ripped through Saturday, May 21.
Windsor
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 8 people dead after storm rips through Ontario; tens of thousands without power
The death count related to a destructive storm that ripped through much of southern Ontario continues to rise
-
Popular Greek restaurant Thanasi's says farewell to Windsor after 41 years
Every day since the owner of Thanasi's Olympus Greek Restaurant in Windsor, Ont. announced he would be retiring, Nick Pontikis says the place has been packed like it would be on New Year's Eve.
-
Owners ready to get back to racing 'out the door' in Dresden, Ont.
With the rising price of gasoline and diesel, local harness horse racers are excited to begin another race season at home.
Barrie
-
Ontario Liberals accuse Progressive Conservatives of avoiding debates
The Liberal candidate for Barrie-Springwater-Oro Medonte issued a challenge Sunday to all Progressive Conservative candidates, urging them to fill their reserved seats at debates across the province.
-
Impaired driving charges laid following Springwater collision
One man is facing impaired driving charges following a two-vehicle collision in Springwater early Saturday morning.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 8 people dead after storm rips through Ontario; tens of thousands without power
The death count related to a destructive storm that ripped through much of southern Ontario continues to rise
Atlantic
-
1 fisherman dead following incident at Loch Alva Dam in N.B.
One fisherman has died following an incident that occurred Saturday involving a cardiac arrest at the Loch Alva Dam in New Brunswick.
-
Parts of New Brunswick under tornado watch Sunday
Environment Canada has issued a tornado watch for various regions in New Brunswick on Sunday.
-
'I'll be back next year to win it again': 2 Halifax runners win Blue Nose Marathon Sunday
Two new Haligonians won the Blue Nose Marathon Sunday, and for both, it was their first time winning a marathon.
Calgary
-
43 CP Rail cars carrying potash derail east of Fort Macleod, Alta.
Clean up is underway after 43 CP Rail train cars carrying potash left the track Sunday morning east of Fort Macleod, Alta.
-
Flames look to slow down Connor McDavid in Game 3
The Calgary Flames know the recipe they want to follow in their Western Conference second-round playoff series with the Edmonton Oilers.
-
Calgarians get behind the scenes look at medical equipment to kick off National Paramedic Services Week
Frontline workers are giving members of the public and inside look on Sunday into how medical equipment is used in the back of an ambulance as Alberta Health Services (AHS) celebrates the kickoff to National Paramedic Services Week.
Winnipeg
-
How concerned should we be about monkeypox?
Global health officials have sounded the alarm over rising cases in Europe and elsewhere of monkeypox, a type of viral infection more common to west and central Africa. Here's what we know about the current outbreak and the relative risk.
-
Winnipeg crews respond to fire at Main Street hotel
Crews with the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) extinguished a fire at a Main Street hotel on Sunday morning.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 8 people dead after storm rips through Ontario; tens of thousands without power
The death count related to a destructive storm that ripped through much of southern Ontario continues to rise
Vancouver
-
UBC student whose family was stranded in Afghanistan last year raising funds to bring them to Canada
The last nine months have been extremely stressful for Maryam. The UBC student was safely in Vancouver when her hometown of Kabul fell to the Taliban in August. Most of her family was not so fortunate.
-
RCMP searching for suspect after victim sexually assaulted during break-and-enter
Police in Surrey are looking for a suspect following an alleged sexual assault at a home in the Saint Helen's Park neighbourhood.
-
1 arrested after assault in South Vancouver, police say
Vancouver police say they have arrested a man after an assault in South Vancouver Saturday morning.
Edmonton
-
Family of man killed in Chinatown attack hope for solutions to create a safer community
Family members remember one of the men killed in Chinatown this week as a kind and hardworking man, and hope that his needless death will lead to change.
-
'The heart of our city': The spirit of Joey Moss lives on through Oilers anthem La Bamba
As the Oilers look to take home ice for the first time in the Battle of Alberta playoff edition, a significant presence is missing from the team's dressing room.
-
Protesters rally to free Lucy the elephant from Edmonton Valley Zoo
A group of animal rights activists gathered at the Whitemud overpass Saturday, calling for the release of Lucy the elephant from the Edmonton Valley Zoo.