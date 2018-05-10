

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Three new charges of attempted murder have been laid against the man accused in a deadly van attack in Toronto last month.

Police have said eight women and two men died, and 16 people were injured, after Alek Minassian, 25, of Richmond Hill, Ont., allegedly drove a rental van down a busy sidewalk on April 23.

The dead ranged in age from 22 to 94, and included a student from South Korea and a man from Jordan.

Police initially said there were 13 injured that day, but further investigation revealed three others were also hurt.

Minassian was already charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 13 counts of attempted murder.

He appeared in a north Toronto court by video today and said nothing as the three new charges were laid.

Insp. Bryan Bott, the head of Toronto's homicide squad, said shortly after the attack that police hadn't identified a motive, but that the evidence they had didn't meet the threshold for terrorism charges.