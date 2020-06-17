TORONTO -- It’s been three months since Ontario Premier Doug Ford first declared the province was entering a state of emergency as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

When the premier first announced the state of emergency on March 17, provincial health officials had reported a total of 190 cases of COVID-19 in Ontario, including deaths and recoveries.

As of Wednesday, that number has soared to 32,744.

At least 2,550 people have died after contracting COVID-19, including 1,642 deaths connected to long-term care.

The state of emergency was followed by numerous announcements restricting social gatherings, banning events and closing down non-essential businesses. Residents were encouraged to stay home as much as possible and schools were shut down for the remainder of the academic year.

Speaking at Queen’s Park on Wednesday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said that the declaration of a state of emergency marked “the beginning of one of the darkest periods in our province's history.”

“We pulled out every single stop to fight this virus, we used every tool at our disposal, we left nothing on the table. We had an army of 14 million people who went above and beyond,” Ford said. “I am proud and grateful for how everyone, from every corner of the province, has gone above and beyond in the face of this global crisis.”

The province’s state of emergency has been extended multiple times since, with the last extension set to expire on June 30. However a number of previous restrictions have lifted as the number of new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 has decreased.

Here’s where we are three months into the state of emergency:

Most of Ontario is starting to reopen

All but three regions in Ontario have entered stage two of the province’s plan to reopen the economy, which allows most businesses, shops, and restaurant patios to open their doors to customers.

The decision was made as the number of daily-reported COVID-19 decreased and modelling data appeared to show that community-spread cases had peaked.

The only regions not allowed to move forward to stage two are Toronto, Peel and Windsor-Essex. They will remain in stage one until at least next week, when the province will reassess the data.

The Ontario government has also allowed people all across the province to create social circles of up to 10 people who they can visit without physically distancing. They are also permitting social gatherings of up to 10 people, however those who are not part of a social circle must remain two metres away from one another.

Stage three of the reopening plan will allow all workplaces to open and will further relax restrictions on public gatherings. At the same time, large sporting events and concerts are expected to be cancelled for the “foreseeable future.”

On Wednesday, the premier said that regardless of where each region may be in reopening, the pandemic has reshaped the way people conduct their business.

“The new way of doing business – no matter if you’re in the public or private sector – things have changed. And I think we can do things a lot more efficiently moving forward and learn from the lessons over the last few months.”

Schools remain closed for remainder of academic year

Publically-funded schools in Ontario were shuttered after March Break as children and their families returned from their mid-year vacations. The province set up online learning tools to try and keep students engaged, but after months of avoiding the decision, they finally decided in mid-May to close them for the rest of the year.

Ford said on Wednesday that Education Minister Stephen Lecce will unveil a new plan soon for how schools will operate in September.

In the meantime, the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto released a series of recommendations on how to safely reopen schools, including screening students for symptoms, encouraging proper hand hygiene, advising against the use of face masks for students, and implementing some physical distancing measures.

Child-care centres were allowed to reopen last week, but many in large urban areas are still working out how they can adhere to public health measures while in operation.

Front-line workers to be financially compensated

In April, Ford announced that some front-line health-care workers would receive a “pandemic payment” of $4 more an hour for a period of 16 weeks.

Employees who worked at least 100 hours per month were set to receive an additional $250 lump-sum payment per month.

While about 350,000 workers in the province were eligible for the pandemic payment, many believed that there were essential front-line workers that were left out, including maintenance workers, dietary workers and clerks.

At the same time, these employees have yet to receive their bonus. This week the provincial government acknowledged a delay in the payment process, saying that the money will arrive in "very short order."

Military sent to some long-term care homes

Long-term care homes have been hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and remain under intense scrutiny following a military report that made damning claims about how residents were being treated.

The military was deployed to five long-term care homes at the end of April as they grappled with severe outbreaks.

In June, members of the Canadian Armed Forces were sent to a sixth home to conduct an assessment.

The results of the deployment to the first five homes were outlined in a report made public on May 26, in which the military claimed there were major staffing shortages and a lack of personal protective equipment. They also made much more serious allegations that there were bug infestations, old food trays stacked inside resident rooms and that patients were observed “crying for help with staff not responding.”

At the time, the province had already said they were launching an independent commission to examine Ontario’s long-term care homes and the circumstances of the outbreaks. Following the release of the report, Ford vowed to bring those responsible to justice, saying that the results of any investigation “will be shared with police to look into any possible criminal charges.”

He also said he would appear at the independent commission if asked.

Ontario’s ombudsman and Ontario’s patient ombudsman have both also launched investigations into the government’s handling of the long-term care crisis.

On Wednesday, Ford said that the owners of the long-term care homes will be held accountable and that he would not support “bad actors.”

“When we get through this whole process and find out exactly what happened in these homes, there’s going to be accountability,” Ford said. “There’s going to be accountability for the people who have lost and accountability for the companies that let this happen because there’s absolutely no excuse after that report from the military.”

As of this week, military members have left three of the homes—Orchard Villa, Eatonville Care Home, and Altamont Care Community.

#TorontoTogether: Communities come together to spread joy

As much as the pandemic has resulted in devastating loss, it has also brought communities together. Whether it’s baking meals for health-care workers, surprising residents outside the windows of long-term care homes with signs and balloons, or hosting a socially distant parade to celebrate a child’s birthday—Toronto residents seem to be continuously finding new and creative ways to bring joy to others.

On Wednesday, Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott touched on these acts of kindness, saying that everyone, including retired health-care workers, medical students, and manufacturers have stepped up in light of the pandemic.

“It’s been a time defined by its disruption not only to our health system and economy, but the lives of every single Ontarians,” she said. “Our journey as a province have not been without loss, but during these trying time we have also seen the very best of our province.”

“Retired nurses and doctors joining our heroic frontline workers, each of whom puts themselves in harm’s way to keep our families safe, businesses retooling production lines to help manufacture desperately needed supplies, and neighbours coming together to do what may seem like the simplest of gestures, banging pots and pans in the evening, but which serves as a daily reminder that here in Ontario we always have each other’s backs.”

It is not yet clear if the premier will extend the state of emergency yet again on June 30, but as of Wednesday, all existing emergency orders had been extended another 11 days.