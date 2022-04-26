Three men taken to hospital after stabbing call at Scarborough Town Centre

Three men have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a reported stabbing at Scarborough Town Centre.

Toronto police responded to reports of a stabbing inside the Scarborough mall, located at Highway 401 and McCowan Road, at around 6:30 p.m.

Police said three people were found with injuries and that one of them was rushed to hospital via emergency run.

Toronto Paramedic Services subsequently said that all three men were transported to a trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

One person is in custody and a knife was recovered at the scene, police said.