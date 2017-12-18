

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A shooting in Etobicoke has left three men with various injuries on Monday night.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Skyway Avenue and Dixon Road at around 10 p.m. for reports of a shooting in the area.

Upon arrival at the scene, Toronto Paramedics said they located three victims.

One man believed to be in his 30s was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries. The other two men, whose ages are not known, were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries following the shooting.

No information on any possible suspects has been released in connection with this case.

Road closures have been implemented in the area to accommodate a police investigation.