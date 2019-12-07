TORONTO -- Three men have sustained serious injuries after a shooting in North York Saturday night.

Police said the incident happened around 7 p.m. in the area of Weston Road and Finch Avenue West.

Officers responding to the incident located three victims at a nearby gas station suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police.

Paramedics said two of the victims were rushed to a trauma centre. One of which is in life-threatening condition, the other is in serious condition.

The third victim has also been taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.

This is a developing story. More to come.