Three men seriously injured after shooting in North York
Toronto police are investigating a shooting in North York that left three people with serious injuries. (CTV News Toronto)
TORONTO -- Three men have sustained serious injuries after a shooting in North York Saturday night.
Police said the incident happened around 7 p.m. in the area of Weston Road and Finch Avenue West.
Officers responding to the incident located three victims at a nearby gas station suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police.
Paramedics said two of the victims were rushed to a trauma centre. One of which is in life-threatening condition, the other is in serious condition.
The third victim has also been taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.
This is a developing story. More to come.