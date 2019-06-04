

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Three men convicted of first-degree murder in the death of 17-year-old Jarryl Hagley have been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.

Mohamed Ali Nur, now 21, along with 25-year-old twin brothers Shakiyl Shaw and Lenneil Shaw, were found guilty in the shooting two weeks ago. The jury deliberated for just over a day before returning with a verdict.

Hagley was gunned down inside a Pizza Pizza on Weston Road on Oct. 16, 2016 after a group of men entered the restaurant and opened fire. He sustained “catastrophic injuries,” according to the Crown, and later died.

The suspects fled the scene in an SUV, which was later identified in surveillance video.

Four people were originally charged with first-degree murder in the teen’s death. The fourth suspect, identified as 24-year-old Winston Poyser, had his charges resolved after he testified as the Crown’s key witness in the case.

He has since been charged with accessory after the fact.

Speaking in the courtroom on Tuesday following the sentencing, Shakiyl Shaw said that he was “wrongly convicted” and Lenneil Shaw said that “justice was not done.”

Ali Nur did not address the court.

The mother of Shakiyl Shaw and Lenneil Shaw had previously accused Poyser of lying during his testimony and insisted the twins were innocent.

“Every mother knows her child,” she said outside the courthouse after her sons were found guilty. “Every mother knows her child no matter what.”