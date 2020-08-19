TORONTO -- Three men were found deceased inside a condominium building in Mississauga, Ont. on Wednesday afternoon, Peel Regional Police say.

Emergency crews were called the building, located near Burnhamthorpe Road and Confederation Parkway, around 1:30 p.m.

All three bodies were found inside a single unit of the condominium, police say.

SUSPICIOUS DEATH:

- Area of Burnhamthorpe Rd/Confederation Py in #Mississauga

- Three adult men located deceased in a unit of a condo building

- Awaiting the coroner to attend to determine cause of death

- No further info available

- Call received at 1:33 p.m.

- PR20-0265106 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) August 19, 2020

Police say they are currently investigating the deaths as suspicious and are awaiting the coroner to determine the cause of death.

"We are treating this as a suspicious death however we're just going to be awaiting the assistance of the coroner to see where it goes from there," Peel Regional Poice Const. Heather Cannon said.

No further details have been provided by investigators.