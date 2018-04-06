

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Three men are facing a total of 35 charges in connection with two armed robbery investigations in North York.

The two incidents occurred near Willowdale Avenue at a convenience store and a bank parking lot at the end of March.

On March 27, police say that two masked men entered a convenience store on Willowdale Avenue south of Finche Avenue East armed with a rifle. They demanded cash and cigarettes, and stole the wallet and cell phone of a 46-year-old man. The men left in a vehicle that police say was driven by a third suspect.

The second incident occurred in the evening of March 30 in the parking lot of a bank near Sheppard Avenue East and Willowdale Avenue. Police say that two masked men approached a male victim armed with a rifle and demanded cash and valuables. The same men also approached a 29-year-old woman and took her jacket and cell phone.

Police also say that one of the men allegedly fired about seven rounds from the rifle at the male victim as he was running away. The victim was not injured.

Toronto Police’s Hold Up Squad allegedly recovered a SKS rifle during the investigation.

Three suspects, who police identified as North York residents Sean Fraser, 20, Jordon Coulson, 25, and Vicky Isook, 33, are facing a combined 35 charges, including possession of a firearm, robbery while armed, and possession of cocaine.

All three suspects appeared in court on Friday.