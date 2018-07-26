

The Canadian Press





BRAMPTON, Ont. -- Peel regional police say they've charged three men following a drug trafficking investigation that began last month.

Police say officers seized more than a kilogram of fentanyl, as well as cocaine and crack cocaine, during searches in Brampton, Ont., and Caledon, Ont.

Two Brampton men, aged 20 and 28, face a total of 15 charges and a 29-year-old Fergus, Ont., man faces a single charge.

Investigators allege all three suspects have ties to organized crime.

Police are also warning the public that illicit drugs may contain lethal amounts of the deadly opioids fentanyl or carfentanil.