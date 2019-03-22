

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Three men have been taken into custody after police officers made a disturbing discovery while conducting a search warrant in Scarborough this week – a handgun in a child’s crib.

The loaded .45 calibre gun was found by the Integrated Gun and Gang Task Force during a search of a home on Empringham Drive, near Sewells Road, on March 20.

A picture of the gun was posted to social media by Deputy Chief James Ramer. In the photograph, the gun is seen lying on a pink mattress beside a stuffed teddy bear and clothing.

“The firearm was located in a low-lying crib,” Det. Sgt. Andrew Steinwall said. “The firearm was located with the hammer cocked back and one bullet in the chamber and it would take very little contact to set a firearm like that off.”

Police said that six children were found in the residence when the search warrant was executed. The children were between the ages of two and 14, and all had access to the room where the gun was found, investigators said.

“We’re dealing with the most vulnerable people in the communities right now, children, and if they have access or inadvertently come across a firearm like that, the outcome could be tragic,” Steinwall said.

The seizure was part of an investigation that started earlier this year into three men believed to be in possession of a gun.

Suspects who police have identified as 19-year-old Trayvon Palmer, 25-year-old Jordan Marcelle and 22-year-old Kacey Downer have been taken into custody. The Toronto residents are facing several firearm-related charges.

Palmer is scheduled to appear in court on March 25. Both Marcelle and Downer are scheduled to appear on March 28.

Steinwell said that he was glad officers found the weapon before a tragedy occurred.

“I’m a father myself and this touches close to home for me,” Steinwall said.

With files from CTV News Toronto's Tracy Tong