

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Three Brampton men have been charged in connection with a drug trafficking investigation in York region.

York Regional Police’s Guns, Gangs and Drug Enforcement Unit with the Organized Crime Bureau began an investigation into a suspect believed to be trafficking cocaine and heroin in September.

On Dec. 19, undercover officers observed a drug transaction in Brampton and arrested two suspects.

The officers found heroin and cocaine inside a vehicle used by the suspects.

The next day, investigators executed a search warrant at a Brampton residence and arrested a third suspect. During the search, officers seized a loaded handgun, about 200 unknown pills, scales and packaging materials.

Kwayne Barker, 20, Mark Duncan, 24, have been charged with numerous firearm and drug-related offences, including unauthorized possession of a firearm, trafficking cocaine, and possession of proceeds of a crime.

Tyrell Jones, 24, has also been charged with four firearm-related offences, including unauthorized possession of a firearm and careless storage of a firearm.

None of the charges have been tested in court.